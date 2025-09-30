First Broad Ripple revitalization meeting set for Oct. 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Community members will have their first chance to weigh in on plans to revitalize Broad Ripple during a public meeting next week.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Indianapolis Art Center.

Indy Economic Development Inc. and the Friends of Broad Ripple Village are hosting the meeting as part of a master development planning process. It's the first of four planned community meetings.

The organizations have hired CSO Architects and former Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard as consultants for the project, which is being funded through public and private sources.

Organizers say they want community input to help shape the future of the area.

Seating is limited and organizers recommend arriving early.

Three additional community meetings will be held as the planning process continues.