First Indiana virtual private schools gain state approval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have approved the creation of Indiana’s first virtual private schools, making them eligible to participate in the state's private school voucher program.

The State Board of Education voted Wednesday in favor of giving two-year probationary accreditation to online school plans for GEO Focus Academy and FaithPrep.

GEO Focus Academy will be the fifth Indiana school affiliated with the GEO Foundation, which now operates charter schools in Gary and Indianapolis.

FaithPrep plans to operate as a sister school to Columbus Christian School, an existing private school operating in Columbus.