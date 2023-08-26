Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indianapolis next week

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Aug 25, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to be in Indianapolis next week as part of a series of back-to-school events across the country.

According to the White House Office of the First Lady, Biden will be in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit a local high school in central Indiana to speak about the importance of mental health resources in schools, according to the office.

Biden will also be traveling to Chicago, Illinois, and Madison, Wisconsin, after her stop in Indiana.

