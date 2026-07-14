First responders find body in a pond behind the Boonville Walmart in Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday a body was recovered over the weekend from a retention pond behind the Boonville Walmart in Warrick County.

According to Tuesday's announcement, the victim was identified as Joseph Lucia Jr., 67, of Evansville. He was reported missing on July 7. Information from a phone app indicated his last known location was near the pond in which he was found on Saturday.

DNR said the Warrick County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone, which detected what appeared to be a vehicle in shallow water. Local fire department divers confirmed a vehicle was submerged in the pond, and Tri-State Towing later removed it from the water, Tuesday's press release said.

The circumstances leading to Lucia's vehicle entering the pond are still under investigation, according to DNR, but investigators do not suspect foul play.

Responding agencies included the Warrick County Sheriff's Department, Boonville Police Department, the Boonville and Ohio Township fire departments, Warrick County EMS and Indiana Conservation officers.

The incident remains under investigation.