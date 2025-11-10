Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First snow of season brings crashes, school delays across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The first snow of the season Sunday night into Monday morning caused slick road conditions across central Indiana, leading to numerous crashes and nearly 50 school delays.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday as light snow continues to create hazardous driving conditions.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police reported a significant increase in crashes overnight, with officers responding to more than 50 crashes since midnight — roughly twice the usual number for this time frame.

"Please take it easy and give yourself plenty of time this morning," IMPD tweeted.

Police offered several safety reminders for drivers:

  • Clear all your windows before you hit the road
  • Increase your following distance
  • Brake gently on slick streets
  • Turn your headlights on so others can see you

"Our officers are out across the city. If you need us, we are here to help. Stay safe this morning," IMPD said.

Nearly 50 schools across central Indiana reported delays Monday morning due to the winter weather conditions. Parents are encouraged to check with their school districts for the latest information on delays and transportation updates.

Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time and exercise caution on all roadways Monday morning.

