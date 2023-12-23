Watch Now
First Taco Bell Cantina in Indiana now open downtown

WRTV
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 23, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The first Taco Bell Cantina in Indiana celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

In addition to Taco Bell menu items, the Cantina offers alcoholic beverages, including beer, Piña Coladas, Margaritas and liquor versions of Taco Bell Freezes.

Taco Bell Cantina is located downtown at 24 W. Washington St. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily. It is the first location in Indiana, but multiple others have been opened across the United States.

The new restaurant will also offer dine-in, pickup and delivery areas, as well as dual-level seating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

