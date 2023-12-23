First Taco Bell Cantina in Indiana now open downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The first Taco Bell Cantina in Indiana celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

In addition to Taco Bell menu items, the Cantina offers alcoholic beverages, including beer, Piña Coladas, Margaritas and liquor versions of Taco Bell Freezes.

WRTV

Taco Bell Cantina is located downtown at 24 W. Washington St. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily. It is the first location in Indiana, but multiple others have been opened across the United States.

The new restaurant will also offer dine-in, pickup and delivery areas, as well as dual-level seating.