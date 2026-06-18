First U.S. ‘Prison Island’ escape-style game to open at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends and families can test their skills this summer when Prison Island opens in the Castleton Square Mall.

Kevin Madden, head of regional production at Fever shared what to expect from this attraction.

“Prison Island is a whole new category of live entertainment. It’s a high-energy action game experience,” Madden said. “You’ve got 47 unique interactive cells, each posing different challenges. You do it with groups of two to five people, but you’re competing against everyone else who’s playing there at the same time.”

Madden says that the game is similar to an escape room. Instead of being locked in one room, though, guests move from room to room completing different challenges as they go.

Between the 47 different rooms, the skills needed to complete each challenge vary from mental puzzle-solving skills to physical skills. Madden says this variety makes Prison Island accessible for people aged 7-77.

“We recommend age 7 and up, but adults and teens love this also,” said Madden. “I think it’s super fun to do with your co-workers or colleagues. You could break into different groups, compete against each other, and it’s a fun time.”

Prison Island locations have been opened in places like Berlin, London and Australia. The Indianapolis location is the first time Prison Island has broke in to the U.S.

No official date has been given for when Prison Island opens yet, more information can be found online.