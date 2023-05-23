Fishers accepts letters for community time capsule set to open in 2073

FISHERS — What would you want the people of 2073 to know? Fishers residents will have a chance to bury gold in a time capsule with the city's new letter writing campaign.

Starting today and running through Friday, June 30, letters will be placed inside a time capsule in the Fishers Arts & Municipal Complex at 1 Municipal Drive, set to open next year.

Fishers partnered with Towne Post on the creation and curation of the time capsule. It will be placed inside the keystone of the new building and set to opened in 2073.

Letters can be delivered in person to the blue mailbox in the breezeway of the Fishers City Services Buildingand the lobby of Hamilton East Public Library.

You can addressed your letter to “Fishers Time Capsule” and mail to 3 Municipal Drive, Fishers, Indiana 46038 by Friday, June 30. Fisher says letters should be no more than one page.

Residents can also swing by the Fishers Parks booth at the Fishers Farmers Marketon June 10 and 17 to write and deliver their letters.

For the kiddos, the City created a Mad Lib style letter that is available for download on ThisIsFishers.com.

The campaign wraps up Fisher's year-long Sesquicentennial celebration, which honors 150 years of Fishers history.

