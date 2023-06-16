Fishers, Carmel ranked in the top 10 best places to live in the U.S.

Fishers and Carmel have both been ranked in the top 10 best places to live in the United States.

Carmel was ranked number three, and Fishers was ranked number eight on Livability’s list of “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.”

Carmel ranked high in the categories of education, health and safety. Fishers ranked high in the categories of economy, health and safety.

“This recognition showcases the strong quality of life that we strive for in our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said.

Livability decides their rankings based off the city’s economy, housing, cost of living, safety, transportation, health and education.