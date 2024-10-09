Fishers considering changing noise ordinance following a complaint over local brewery

FISHERS — Some people in Fishers say they're frustrated with a noisy neighbor. They say the noise from a local brewery is impacting their lives.

“The walls rattle. I have had pictures fall off the wall because the base is so strong,” Dan Maloney, who lives in the nearby Heritage Meadows community, said.

Maloney is one of many neighbors concerned about the noise and parking issues created by King Jugg Brewery. He lives in his home with his wife and his two small children.

"My front porch is 722 feet from the center of his music stage,” Andrea Jones said. “I can sit on my front porch and inside my living room and be able to hear the lyrics to the music, not just the base."

Jones and her husband have been bringing their concerns to public officials. They have spoken at city council meetings and written letters to Fisher’s public officials.

She and other neighbors say none of the issues started until King Jugg began offering live music. They say they tried confronting the owner before bringing their concerns to city officials.

"We told them about the noise and the decibel levels, and he said, 'Well, was that calibrated,'” Maloney said. “It was very dismissive. At that point in time, we were like, this gentleman is not receptive to our concerns, so we took it to our city councilor."

Many in the community would like to see a change in the city ordinance.

Currently, anything over 90 decibels is considered a nuisance. Residents in Heritage Meadows want to see it dropped to 70 decibels but the owner of King Jugg Brewery, Randy DeJohn, says that's impossible.

"We are next to the highway. That's 70 decibels right now,” DeJohn said. “Just normal talking on a busy Friday and Saturday night can be at 70 decibels so that's almost impossible."

Due to the environmental noise, the Fishers Police Department spoke at the city council’s most recent meeting saying 70 decibels would be hard to enforce. That’s why the mayor says they are working to get this ordinance right.

"I think it's the evolution of a community and I think government can think its way through this,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “We need to work with our key stakeholders and find an outcome that is good for everyone."

The Fisher’s City Council is still deciding how to move forward with the issue. At the last city council meeting, they considered raising the nuisance threshold to 80 decibels.

The mayor says he hopes the topic will be brought up again at their November meeting.

