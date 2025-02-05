Fishers considers delaying construction of another roundabout at 116th and Allisonville

FISHERS— The City of Fishers is considering delaying the construction of another roundabout at 116th and Allisonville.

It comes after some drivers in Fishers have grown increasingly concerned as crashes at a new local roundabout have spiked over the last month.

The problem lies at the 96th and Allisonville Rd roundabout as it's a learning curve for some drivers.

The city of Fishers says the surge is due to a combination of higher traffic volumes, erratic driving behaviors, improper lane usage and motorists failing to yield.

It sent us this statement in part: "Because of the increased traffic we are seeing with the INDOT construction, we are considering delaying the construction of the roundabout at 116th and Allisonville originally planned for this year until the interstate construction is complete. We do not want to cause any additional delays for motorists."

WATCH | Fishers making changes as roundabout accidents rise

Officials say the increase in traffic is due to INDOT construction on I-465.

"We have seen a 40% increase in traffic at the intersection due to the INDOT construction on 465," said Stephanie Perry, City of Fishers. "We are increasing law enforcement patrols in the area to address these issues and adjusting signal timing to help with traffic flow."

wrtv Fishers roundabouts

One recent crash, which occurred on the evening of Jan. 27, involved a red Toyota RAV‑4 that flipped onto its side, shattering its windows.

This incident is just one of several that have been reported since early December when viewers first noticed an uptick in collisions around the area.

We talked with some people who say they prefer the roundabouts because they help with traffic flow.

"People need to pay more attention and maybe if they had the knowledge about how a roundabout works there would be less crashes," said Davin Duarte. "I wish they would not delay the newer roundabout because I think it's going to help with less traffic."

Davin Duate works right next to 116th and Allisonville and says he hopes it still gets placed there.

As the city continues to address these issues, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution.

"Slow down, pay attention to signage, and be patient," said Perry. "We are increasing law enforcement in these areas to address the issues."