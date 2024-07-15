Fishers Event Center announces first wave of events ahead of November opening

FISHERS — The first wave of events at the Fishers Event Center has been announced ahead of its November 2024 opening.

The 7,500-seat capacity event center sits on a 53-acre plot and will host everything from concerts, entertainment acts to basketball games, graduation ceremonies and more.

Upcoming events are included below, with more to be announced soon:

● Turnpike Troubadours with Trampled by Turtles and Tyler Halverson - Friday, Nov. 22 (Tickets on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET)

(David McClister) Turnpike Troubadours



Two years after announcing their indefinite hiatius in 2019, in November 2021, the band teased their return and shortly after started announcing new shows starting in 2022, including two sold out dates at Red Rocks and an appearance at Bonnaroo.

● Leanne Morgan - Saturday, Nov. 30 (Tickets on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET)

(City of Fishers) Leanne Morgan

Following the breakout ratings success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has

sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States – with often second, third, fourth and fifth shows added in major markets.

● AEW - Wednesday, Dec. 4 (Tickets will go on sale at a later date TBA)

(Lee South) AEW

History will be made when All Elite Wrestling’s wildly popular professional wrestling shows, “AEW: Dynamite'' and “AEW: Rampage,” make their Fishers Event Center debut for a thrilling night of high-flying action!

You can find tickets and updated schedule information here.