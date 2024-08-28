Fishers Event Center hosting job fair to fill open positions ahead of grand opening

FISHERS — The new Fishers Event Center is just under two months away from officially opening its doors. A job fair will be held on Thursday in hopes of filling open positions at the facility.

The 7,500-seat capacity event center sits on a 53-acre plot and will host everything from concerts, entertainment acts to basketball games, graduation ceremonies and more.

On Thursday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., potential employees will meet with staff and hiring managers at Launch Fishers, located at 12175 Visionary Way.

The Fishers Event Center is hiring for the following full and part-time positions:



Ticket Sellers

Guest Services Coordinators

Premium Staff Concert Runners

Ice Crew

Zamboni Drivers

Operations Crew

Cooks

Bartenders

Suite Attendants

Dish Washers

Suite Runners

Food & Beverage Leads

Event Security

Building Security

Event Guest Services

Customer Service & Operations

Registration is strongly encouraged but not required.

For more information or to register, click here.

