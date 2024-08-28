Fishers Event Center hosting job fair to fill open positions ahead of grand opening

FISHERS — The new Fishers Event Center is just under two months away from officially opening its doors. A job fair will be held on Thursday in hopes of filling open positions at the facility.
The 7,500-seat capacity event center sits on a 53-acre plot and will host everything from concerts, entertainment acts to basketball games, graduation ceremonies and more.
On Thursday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., potential employees will meet with staff and hiring managers at Launch Fishers, located at 12175 Visionary Way.
The Fishers Event Center is hiring for the following full and part-time positions:
- Ticket Sellers
- Guest Services Coordinators
- Premium Staff Concert Runners
- Ice Crew
- Zamboni Drivers
- Operations Crew
- Cooks
- Bartenders
- Suite Attendants
- Dish Washers
- Suite Runners
- Food & Beverage Leads
- Event Security
- Building Security
- Event Guest Services
- Customer Service & Operations
Registration is strongly encouraged but not required.
For more information or to register, click here.
