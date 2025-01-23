Fishers expands downtown with luxury housing tower for older adults

FISHERS — The section of Fishers near the Nickel Plate Trail has transformed from low-rise buildings into towering apartments in the past decade. The city broke ground on one more addition for its downtown, but it is not for everyone.

Cityview on 116th Street and Lantern Road will add nearly 200 luxury apartments to the Fishers skyline. However, the housing is specifically for people who are more than 55 years old.

"Whether you're a 26-year-old or a 76-year-old, we want all of those people to believe that downtown Fishers is a great place to live," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

Fadness believes the dense housing specifically for older adults will open up Fishers for everyone.

"You have a lot of people that live in very nice homes in Fishers who are empty nesters now and don't want to have a 6,000 to 8,000 square foot home," Fadness said. "Maybe they want to spend half of their time in Florida. We want to give them housing options."

The Cityview development is a block away from Angelo's Italian Market, a small business opened by Fishers native Chris Mazza two years ago.

"My parents built a house here in the mid 1980s so we've been here a long time," Mazza said. "It's been cool to see all of the changes."

Mazza is excited to have even more customers within walking distance when Cityview opens in two years.

"With the foot traffic here and the more people that are coming, it has been great for business," Mazza said.

Fadness believes the Nickel Plate District will still have room to grow even after the Cityview development is finished.

"I think we've reached a point in Fishers where most people embrace that change," Fadness said. "It's part of our culture."