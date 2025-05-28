Fisher's family carries on daughter's legacy through annual golf tournament

FISHERS — In the face of unimaginable loss, the Cox family has found a way to keep their daughter Abigail’s spirit alive through service, scholarship and community support.

Just over a year after 20-year-old Abigail “Abby” Cox was tragically killed in a car crash, her family is inviting the public to join them in honoring her memory at the second annual Abs Angels Legacy Golf Outing on June 6.

Abigail was a Purdue University student with a generous heart and a passion for helping others.

In her memory, Joe and Kathy Cox established the Abigail Cox Legacy Fund through the Hamilton County Community Foundation (HCCF).

The fund awards a $20K annual scholarship to a Purdue student and supports organizations that reflect Abigail’s values and love for her community.

“We wanted to create something that honored the way Abby lived,” said her parents, Joe and Kathy Cox. “We want her love and spirit to continue to reach people."

The Abs Angels Legacy Golf Outing is more than a sporting event, it’s a powerful celebration of Abigail’s life and the values she held dear.

The tournament is at the Purgatory Golf Course in Noblesville. Registration starts at 7:30 A.M. Shot Gun start is at 9 A.M.

To learn more or to donate to the fund, click HERE.