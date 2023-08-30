Fishers health department introduces new restaurant grading scale

FISHERS — The city of Fishers health department has launched a Retail Food Inspection Grading System for Fishers restaurants.

Restaurants in Fishers will now receive a letter grade based on a 100-point scale that will be available to the public through an interactive dashboard.

Beginning in September, grades will also be posted on the exterior doors of all Fishers restaurants. The city says labels are required to be displayed by September 30, 2023.

According to the website, each restaurant will start with 100 points and points will be deducted for each violation an inspector documents.

81-100 points is an "A" grade, 71-80 is a "B" and 61-70 points is a "C."

Any restaurant that receives 60 points or less will be named an imminent health hazard and will be closed until all violations have been corrected.

“Although a popular program in cities around the United States, this is not something that Indiana residents are used to seeing as they enter their favorite restaurant,” said Monica Heltz, Fishers Health Department Director. “We hope to lead the charge in improving food safety standards in Central Indiana. Food grades are an evidenced-based strategy to achieve this aim. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are dedicated to partnering with our local restaurants to ensure they are successful under this new model.”

According to the health department, new grades will be distributed each year during annual inspections.

