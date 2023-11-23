Fishers High School's Marching Tigers perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK — The Marching Tigers from Fishers High School performed on the big stage Thursday when they marched during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than 250 student musicians and about two dozen adult chaperones made the trip to New York this week, Hamilton Southeastern Schools officials said.

"It's an honor," Band Director Chad Kohler said. "The Macy's parade is the parade, and to be accepted to that parade is just a complete blessing and an honor for our students."

The band's performance was televised shortly before 11:40 a.m.

In between practicing for their perform three-mile parade, the students took a dinner boat cruise, saw The Lion King and the Rockettes on Broadway and visited the 9/11 Memorial.

They were scheduled to return home on Friday.

