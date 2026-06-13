Fishers launches $12.4M construction season with major road projects

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) — The City of Fishers has launched its 2026 construction season with $12.4 million in roadway and infrastructure investments planned.

The city started the season after completing the $180 million State Road 37 Improvement Project, which converted signaled intersections to above-grade interchanges.

“As Fishers continues to grow, we're making intentional investments in infrastructure that not only address today's needs but support our community well into the future,” said Hatem Mekky, City of Fishers' Director of Engineering.

Major construction projects include:

Southeastern Parkway & Olio Road Roundabout Begin: June 15 | Completion: November 2026

The city plans to reconstruct the roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow at the busy intersection. Roundabout movements will be restricted with full closures later this summer. Emergency access and access to IU Health Fishers will be maintained.

Allisonville Road Corridor & 116th Street Improvements Status: In progress | Completion: October 2026

Work includes lengthening left-turn lanes, replacing sidewalks and ADA ramps, and upgrading traffic signals. Lane and left-turn movements will be limited.

96th Street & Cyntheanne Road Status: In progress | Completion: August 2026

Construction of a new roundabout requiring full intersection closure.

USA Parkway Expansion Begin: Summer 2026 | Completion: Fall 2026

The project will widen the roadway to two lanes in each direction from 106th Street north to IKEA by narrowing the median.

136th Street Improvements Status: In progress | Completion: Fall 2026

Work from Prairie Baptist Road to Cyntheanne Road includes installation of a landscaped median, enhanced lighting, multi-use paths and two pedestrian bridges over Mud Creek.

116th Street Roundabouts: Status: In progress

The City of Carmel plans to install raised pedestrian crosswalks within several roundabouts along Hazel Dell Parkway and Gray Road. Full closure of the 116th Street and Grey Road roundabout is underway, with completion expected on July 3. The Hazel Dell Parkway roundabout closure is scheduled to start July 3 through Aug.10.



Other projects include:



Neighborhood road resurfacing is underway in Rosewood, Sunblest, Summerlin Trails, Weaver Woods and Springs of Cambridge neighborhoods through fall 2026

Hamilton County Highway Department will resurface Olio Road from 96th Street to the Geist Reservoir areaa

All construction dates are subject to change based on weather or material delays.