Fishers man struck, killed in parking lot of Anderson casino

ANDERSON — A Fishers man was hit and killed by a driver in the parking lot of a Anderson casino Saturday.

According to Anderson Police Department, police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian at Harrah's Hoosier Park Casino.

Police learned that 71-year-old Steven Rubenstein was struck by an SUV driven by Melissa Mroz, 56, while he was walking through the parking lot.

Rubenstein suffered severe injuries and later died after being transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Any witnesses should contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.

