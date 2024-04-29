Fishers organization expert provides tips as spring cleaning arrives

FISHERS — Springtime is the perfect time to get your life and home organized. And as the warmer weather settles in, many Hoosiers plan to tackle big projects.

But where do you start?

We traveled to Fishers to the home of Stephanie Craig, the franchise owner for Neat Method Indianapolis.

Lauren Casey WRTV Stephanie Craig is a Fishers mom who owns Neat Method Indianapolis, an organizing service serving clients across central Indiana.

"We actually organize peoples homes," said Craig. "We'll do everything from baby rooms to garages, to kitchens, pantries, master closets."

Craig and her team meet with clients and learn more about the needs and lifestyle before re-organizing their space.

Neat Method Indianapolis Neat Method Indianapolis can organize a variety of spaces in your home. Here is a before and after example.

"My real passion is functional designs," said Craig, who shows us how she used drawer dividers to create an organized drink station for her and her family in a kitchen drawer. "Just really making sure things are functional for people's lives."

Craig and her team are tidy-up pros and can help get your home in order, but for those of us looking to tackle these projects ourselves, what do we begin?

Lauren Casey WRTV Craig uses drawer dividers to keep items in place in her Fishers home.

"So step 1 is definitely pull everything out," said Craig. She adds that your space is going to get messier before it gets clean as you empty drawers or closets into the room. "And start to sort and categorize things."

Craig says they will go through and check expiration dates and throw out any expired or empty items. They group like items together and start to craft a plan for how to organize the space.

During this process, she says, many people don't realize how many of the same things they already have at their home because due to the arrangement of items before, they couldn't see how many they had.

Lauren Casey WRTV Craig suggests grouping similar items together in baskets or boxes and labeling them.

Many people use auto renewal for purchases or have subscription-based products in their homes and they may find after sorting items. They can cancel that subscription if they already have a year's supply.

"It definitely does save them money, because they know how much they already have," said Craig.

Then she suggests you get together your items and tools to keep your space organized, that can be boxes, bins or baskets for a closet or shelf.

"Expandable drawer organizers and they come in different types," said Craig. "These are expandable drawer dividers."

Lauren Casey WRTV These expandable drawer dividers help Craig keep objects in the drawers organized and in place.

Craig utilizes the drawer organizers to group items and keep them from sliding around.

While she uses some of the items you can purchase from Neat Method, she says anything can work.

"Things like this," Craig said. "From Walmart of wherever."

She says you can even use old gift baskets you have been given, just make sure to label everything where you can easily read what is inside.

Lauren Casey WRTV Craig tries to keep her cooking items in view to save time on searching, and save money on overbuying things she already has in stock.

Inside her cabinets in the kitchen, she uses a rotating racks for things like spices to keep them in view. She also utilizes some levels for her canned goods so she can easily read the labels by just looking in her pantry, that way she saves time searching and knows exactly what she has in stock.

"I'm not searching for 20 minutes, so it saves a lot of time," said Craig. "I think it just brings peace of mind right."

Lauren Casey WRTV Craig uses these levels to help her see what she has in stock so things don't get lost behind other objects.

Craig says get the space organized and labeled, and then come back to it a few months later and see what works, and adjust your space from there.

Her biggest advice to people looking to re-organize their space: start small.

Neat Method Indianapolis Neat Method Indianapolis shows us different spaces they organized for clients in the community.

"So take it in bite sized pieces, so that you feel like, it's not overwhelming," said Craig.

If you want more inspiration from Neat Method on ways to organize your space, you can visit their website https://neatmethod.com/pages/indianapolis

You can also find Craig and her team on social media where you can reach out and see some of their before and after pictures.

