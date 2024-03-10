Fishers police cracking down on impromptu car meet-ups after complaints from businesses

FISHERS — The Fisher’s Police Department is responding to complaints from local businesses by cracking down on impromptu car meet-ups.

Community members and local businesses began complaining after around 300 vehicles were a part of a car meet Sunday, March 3 on East 166th Street near Olio Road in Fishers.

The complaints included speeding, loitering, trash, noise and blocking of businesses.

“Groups this size cause many issues with normal traffic flow and our ability to respond to regular calls for service,” the department said.

In response, Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart says his department will post no trespassing or loitering signs on any private property or business that requests them.

He also promises more aggressive enforcement against drivers who violate the rules.

Chief Gebhart says residents should remember anyone who wants to form large gatherings of vehicles must first seek a permit.

For more information, click here.