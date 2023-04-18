Fishers Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

FISHERS — Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a motorcycle rider on Friday, April 14.

According to police, they were called to a motorcycle crash on Southeaster parkway at Jack Walker Lane at 10:39 p.m.

A witness told police she saw three motorcycles pass her in the left lane when the third motorcyle crossed back into the right lane and lost control.

According to the witness, the motorcycle crossed through the lane, hit the right curb and a traffic sign.

Good samaritans started CPR on the motorcyclist on the scene.

The rider was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The rider was identified as Dameion Dvail Ramsey, 39, of Indianapolis.

Prior to the crash, a Fishers Police Officer was driving southbound on Olio Road in the 12900 Block and observed a group of motorcycles driving north on Olio Road at a high rate of speed.

Police say, The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and oursued the motorcycles.

As he approached the roundabout at Southeastern Parkway the pursuit was terminated.

The officer had observed the group of motorcycles travel north on I-69 and asked dispatch to notify the Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Lt. Dave Seward at 317-595-3310. Investigators are looking for anyone traveling in the area that has information about the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

