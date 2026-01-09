Fishers police searching for missing Hamilton Southeastern High School junior

FISHERS — Fishers police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Hamilton Southeastern High School student who disappeared earlier this week.

Hailey Buzbee, a junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School, went missing on January 5 after leaving her home around 10:00 p.m., according to a message sent to Hamilton Southeastern Schools families and staff.

The Fishers Police Department has been working with Buzbee's family in the search efforts since she was reported missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about Buzbee's disappearance — including social media posts that may be connected to her case — to contact authorities immediately.

Those with information can call 911, the Fishers Police non-emergency line at 317-773-1282, or submit an anonymous tip through the HSE Report It! app.

In the message to families, Hamilton Southeastern Schools acknowledged that the situation "may feel unsettling for students and families" and encouraged parents to check in with their children.

"Please reassure your student that law enforcement and the community are actively working to locate Hailey and ensure everyone's safety," the message stated. "Take time to check in, ask what they have heard, and listen to how they are feeling."

The school district also encouraged students to speak up if they have any information that could help, "no matter how small it may seem."

The investigation into Buzbee's disappearance remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fishers Police Department immediately.