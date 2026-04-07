Fishers to perform controlled burn at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve on Wednesday

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) — Residents in Fishers may notice smoke in the sky on Wednesday, as the city announced a controlled burn at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve.

According to the city's announcement, the park will be closed during the burn. The schedule event is part of its efforts to manage invasive species in the area.

Officials added that the burn helps reduce excess vegetation while supporting the growth of native plants.

Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, located at 10410 Hague Rd., is one of two state-designated preserves in Hamilton County. It spans 127 acres and includes 2.25 miles of trails.

The burn is weather-dependent, and the city urges residents to keep an eye on its social media for updates. Those who live nearby should stay indoors if possible.

Wednesday's burn is scheduled to start at about 8 a.m. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve will reopen around 6 p.m. that day.