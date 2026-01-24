Fishers woman competing to be the next American Idol

INDIANAPOLIS — The newest season of American Idol premieres Monday on WRTV, and a woman from Fishers is competing.

"I was actually born in Kokomo, but lived my whole life in Fishers, Indiana, like the Geist area," said Kyndal Inskeep. "I am a full-time musician, singer-songwriter, touring artist, so I've been doing this for a few years."

Inskeep credits her journey as quite the ride.

"It's a lot of hard work. It's a lot of putting your boots in the ground and um, just not stopping until you get somewhere, and it's paying off. So, I'm excited to be here," Inskeep said.

Monday, on the season 24 premiere of American Idol, you will see Inskeep as she goes before Idol judges with hopes of taking her talents to the next level.

"American Idol has kind of been in the back of my mind for a while," Inskeep said.

Inskeep said that she had auditioned for American Idol before, but this time around, she’s doing things differently.

"You kind of can't prepare for a show like this. You can be as authentic to yourself as possible, and you can run with the tools that you already have. But it's really just putting faith in yourself and putting one step forward and going with it and seeing where it takes you and being confident in the other, the tools that you already have," Inskeep said.

Inskeep sang her original song.

"It's called 'Prayer of a Trying Daughter.' And it basically speaks, I mean, it speaks from the context of me being kind of in a space where I felt stuck in my career, and I felt stuck in my life, and I was kind of in a space that I didn't know how to move forward in. And so, it was a prayer, if you will," Inskeep said.

WRTV asked if Inskeep could give a sneak preview; she replied, "So, as much as I would love, love, love to do that for you, you guys are just going to have to tune in."

Inskeep moved to Nashville eight years ago to push her music career forward, preparing her for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become America’s next big hit.

The season premiere of American Idol is this upcoming Monday at 8 pm, right here on WRTV.