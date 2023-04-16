Five Frankfort residents killed in Mexico crash

FRANKFORT — According to the Frankfort Police Department, five Frankfort residents were killed in a crash while traveling to Mexico.

Two of the victims were students in the Frankfort school system.

Jocelyn Meija Garcia attended Suncrest Elementary School and Jesus Meija Garcia went to Frankfort High School, according to a Facebook post.

Their father, Gaudelupe and relatives, Fernando Garcia and Jesus Angeles also died in the crash.

According to the post, there may be additional deaths from the crash but police state that cannot reveal names at this time.

Frankfort police said they are currently working to receive more information about the accident from Mexican authorities.