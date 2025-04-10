Five Years Later: Remembering Officer Breann Leath's Ultimate Sacrifice

INDIANAPOLIS — On April 9, 2020, IMPD Officer Breann Leath made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indianapolis's east side. Five years later, her legacy endures through her son, Zayn, her family, friends, and fellow officers, who continue to honor her memory.

WRTV

Jennifer Leath, Breann's mother, shared a special keepsake room dedicated to her daughter with WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson. "She's in here. She's in our heart, but this is where her physical things are," Jennifer said. Breann's uniforms and military memorabilia occupy a space filled with love and remembrance.

For the family, this room serves as a sanctuary. "Whenever I'm missing her I come in here," Jennifer shared. Zayn, Breann's son, finds comfort in the space as well, often spending time with a bear that bears her likeness and represents her spirit.

On that fateful day in 2020, Breann was killed in the line of duty, leaving behind a profound impact. “We’ve got her shell casings from her 21-gun salute and all of her medals,” Jennifer noted, displaying the honors that commemorate Breann’s bravery.

WRTV

In honor of her memory, initiatives such as the "Be Like Bre" challenge have been established, focusing on raising awareness about domestic abuse. Fellow officers and community members held a roll call to pay tribute to Officer Leath, reflecting on her commitment to serving others despite the risks involved.

"She knowingly kissed her son goodbye, logged onto her beat, put her uniform on responded to a call that had a strong potential to result in violence, and did it anyways for people that she does not know,"a fellow officer remarked.

While Jennifer faces new challenges, particularly as a breast cancer survivor, she draws strength from Breann’s legacy. “Her death, that heartbreak, and learning to lean on my faith really prepared me for this,” she said, highlighting the resilience she finds in her daughter’s memory.

Above all, Jennifer wants the world to remember Breann's passion for helping others. “She loved being a police officer. She absolutely loved it,” she shared.

As they continue to remember Breann, both family and friends strive to carry her spirit forward, ensuring her dedication and love for the community will never be forgotten.

WATCH | Family of Breann Leath react to sentence