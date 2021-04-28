Flanner House garden project on Indy's north side will help feed, teach community

INDIANAPOLIS — A volunteer project on the north side of Indianapolis will help feed the community for months and maybe even years to come.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Flanner House to build garden beds for fresh fruits and vegetables. Beans, cucumbers, cabbage and tomatoes grown there will go to the community.

The garden will be part of Flanner Farms on the organization’s campus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, near 25th St.

Volunteers are also teaching neighbors the life-long skill of planting and growing their own food.

“We're going to be teaching people how to grow their own food, how to save their own seeds, how to garden, learning about plant medicine, and food is medicine," Erica Jaree, Flanner House’s Greenhouse manager, said.

Flanner House is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the community for more than 100 years, providing a variety of resources to help Hoosiers become more self-reliant.

