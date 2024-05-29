Fletcher Place Community Center gets donation from Dale Jr. Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — Fletcher Place Community Center is getting a big donation from NASCAR hall-of-famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

After reaching a million followers on Instagram, Earnhardt Jr. announced his foundation, The Dale Jr. Foundation, will donate $1 million to a charity in each of the top 10 cities where his followers reside.

Fletcher Place Community Center will be getting $100,000 from The Dale Jr. Foundation.

Officials with the community center say the foundation told them their missions aligned.

Fletcher Place offers several programs, including a food pantry, free thrift store and early learning programs. The money will benefit all those programs.

Right now, FPCC is adding two new classrooms for their early learning program.

“There’s definitely a need for early learning education in this area. There are not many options that people have,” Erin Weesner, the board chair, said. “Early learning education is expensive, so we work with families to provide vouchers, scholarships to make it accessible to many families.”

"It’s a great opportunity to be a part of something larger than even Indianapolis and get our name out to Dale Jr.'s followers," Melissa Drew, executive director of FPCC, said.

Earnhardt Jr. eclipsed the one million follower mark on Thursday, May 23, making him the third NASCAR personality to achieve such a prestigious milestone.

The legendary stock car driver and 15-time most popular driver initially launched his Instagram account in October 2015.