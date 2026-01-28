Flipped semi shuts down I-465 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck has flipped on I-465 near Washington Street on Indianapolis' west side, closing all northbound lanes and forcing traffic to use the left shoulder.

ISP Sgt. Perrine said the crash will close the interstate for an extended period. Minor injuries were reported in the incident.

Perrine posted videos of the scene on social media, warning drivers about the deceptive road conditions.

"The pavement may look 'just wet'... but trust me, it's ice," he wrote.