Flooding causing issues on Indiana roadways, neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two days, rain has been falling in central Indiana.

"It’s a lot of rain," said Will Miller.

Miller was driving home from the gym when he had to turn around at 75th and Binford.

The road was closed off in the morning when water became to deep to pass through. One of the cars that got stuck had water up to the roof.

"It’s crazy how many streets just have pools of water in them," said Miller.

Hamilton County roads were affected as well.

The Fishers Police Department is warning drivers about Hoosier Road, 106th Street at Hague and Allisonville, and Florida Road north of 104th Street.

In Lawrence, neighborhood roads were also experiencing flooding. Laura Ritchey is staying with her sister off of Geist Bluff Drive.

"It was just horrible," said Ritchey.

Ritchey says they woke up to about a foot and half of water in their cul-de-sac.

"She opened her garage and it was half way up her driveway. The whole court that she lives on was a lake," said Ritchey.

Ritchey says it's not the first time the neighborhood has had issues. She says it's been going on since last winter and they've sent complained to the city.

Neighbors believe the drainage system can't keep up and needs to be unclogged.

"I’s a big problem and it’s dangerous. The house could flood and it hasn’t yet, but the 'yets' add up," said Ritchey.

WRTV did reach out to the city of Lawrence, they're working on an answer for us.