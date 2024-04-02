Flooding in the Whispering Falls community raises concern among home owners

INDIANAPOLIS – Whispering Falls subdivision is a relatively new neighborhood. However, that neighborhood has a problem that people in the community say is continuing— flooding.

Heavy rains on Monday left Wicker Road flooded, creating major issues for residents who live in Whispering Falls. The flooding was so high that only large trucks and SUVs were able get through the flooded road. Buses weren’t able to drop kids off in the neighborhood, so community members and neighbors took matter into their own hands.

Kids returning from school were dropped off at the Southern Dunes golf course club house. That's where friends and family members with large trucks took kids home.

People who live in the area say flooding is a common occurrence. They say there is a creek just down Wicker Road that causes flooding problems for the community.

However, they say they've brought this issue to the Department of Public Works with little response. Julie and Scott Cooper who live in the Whispering Falls neighborhood say the flooding stops them in their tracks.

"We didn't get to go to work today,” Julie & Scott Cooper Whispering Falls Residents said. “We had to stay home and there are multiple people in the neighborhood as well that did not go to work because they came out here when it was a lot deeper and only large trucks or jeeps can get through because of the height of their vehicles. “

We reached out to DPW to see if they are addressing the issue and they sent us the following statement:

In heavy rain events, due to the floodplain in this area, the area surcharges from the nearby creek. The area near this intersection is made up of seasonally-flooded basins, wetlands, and channels making flooding during heavy rain events likely.

Due to the nature of the area, a large-scale flood prevention measure would be needed to alleviate issues. At this time, such a project has not yet been identified.

During heavy rainfall events such as these, our stormwater team is diligently evaluating concerns from residents to help identify and plan future capital projects to benefit Indianapolis residents.