Food and beverage changes announced at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans are in for a treat this Pacers season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse! They can expect to be treated with a new variety of food and beverage offerings, checkout-free concession stands, and a wide range of food from local restaurants.

Photo provided/Pacers Sports and Entertainment Million Meal Marathon 10.14.2021

“One aspect of the Fieldhouse of the Future is a premium for all environment where generations of fans can have memorable and unique experiences within the experience of being at an event, and the new food options and state-of-the-art technology at concessions delivers on that promise,” said Rick Fuson, PS&E President and Chief Operating Officer. “The new culinary experience at the Fieldhouse enhances this world-class venue, and we think fans will be excited about all we have to offer.”

Photo provided/Pacers Sports and Entertainment GFH New Food 10.19.2021

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced the following changes:

Fast Break grab-n-go concession stands. The checkout-free, self-service concession areas allow guests to enter using their credit cards or mobile wallets, remove their selections from shelves, and be billed automatically upon exiting. This enables both a lower-contact and quicker experience when making purchases.

New upgraded concession stands throughout the Main Concourse and Krieg DeVault Levels, which include:

Three Point Taqueria in section 115. Warehouse District BBQ in section 15. Delaware St. Pizzeria in section 106. Boom Baby! Burgers in section 117.



Photo provided/Pacers Sports and Entertainment GFH New Food 10.19.2021

New Minority Guest Chef Program: "The Kitchen," a new rotating chef concept, will be highlighting minority-owned restaurants in Indy spanning a diverse range of cultures and flavors. Each participating chef will serve their signature dishes inside "The Kitchen" for three games during the season.

Photo provided/Pacers Sports & Entertainment GFH New Food 10.19.2021

Fieldhouse Food Co. launch: A collaboration between Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Levy as part of the Fieldhouse of the Future project, Fieldhouse Food Co. will oversee all food and beverage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and bring fans Indianapolis-inspired classics as well as new culinary offerings.