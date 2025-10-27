Food banks encourage 211 calls as government shutdown delays SNAP benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana SNAP recipients will soon feel the impact of the federal government shutdown as state officials say November benefits cannot be issued until funding is restored.

"I'm kind of worried," said Sandra Green, who relies on SNAP benefits to feed her family on Indianapolis' southwest side. "I've got a family to feed. I've got a son that's bedridden."

Green is among roughly 42 million Americans who will not receive SNAP benefits at the beginning of November because of the shutdown. The USDA said, "The bottom line is the well has run dry."

Indiana's Family and Social Services Administration said an agreement must be reached in Washington before November 5 for benefits to continue.

"I keep the rent paid up, and all the utilities paid up, we're still struggling, you know," Green said. She calls her local food pantry a blessing. "It's important to the neighborhood to have somewhere to go. If it wasn't for the food banks, half the people would starve to death."

Feeding Indiana's Hungry, which comprises about 1,800 food pantries and nearly a dozen food banks statewide, is preparing for increased demand.

"As far as the disruption to SNAP benefits, we've never encountered this before," said Executive Director Emily Weikert Bryant. The organization is working to ensure all 92 counties are served through federal food programs, donated products and purchased items from manufacturers and growers.

Families seeking assistance are encouraged to call 211 or use the Community Compass App, which provides statewide information on food pantries, meal programs and food banks, including hours of operation.

Bryant said pantries may extend their hours and currently need more volunteers to meet anticipated demand.

The state does not expect any disruptions to WIC benefits next month for new and expecting mothers.