'Food in Transit' program provides free, fresh produce in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is proving once again that it’s more than just a way to get Hoosiers from one place to the next as the “Food in Transit” program returns for its seventh year.

WRTV

Every Thursday from 2 – 5 p.m., a food stand stocked with free local produce will be set up at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 E. Washington Street. It will run until the end of September.

New this year, on the second and fourth Thursdays each month, there will be cooking demonstrations, free prepackaged items and recipes to encourage healthy cooking at home.

WRTV

The program is a partnership between IndyGo and Growing Places Indy, made possible by a federal grant.

“This is helping us meet our riders’ critical needs beyond the bus,” Lesley Gordon, with IndyGo, said.

WRTV

For more information on the “Food in Transit” program, click here.