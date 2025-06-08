For the love of the game: Teams from across Indy compete in the Dust Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — The love of basketball and competition is what you'll find at Washington Park during the Community Love Fest Dust Bowl.

Basketball teams across Indianapolis are coming together to compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

It's part of a four-day celebration of culture, community and comebacks.

The Community Love Fest is presented by STR8UP Mentoring, Mike Epps' Foundation and the Indy Public Safety Foundation in collaboration with community stakeholders, youth organizations and local sponsors.

Players tell WRTV it's more than just basketball, it's Indianapolis history.

"I just love ball overall. It's just a good feeling to be out here, period," said player Davari Amos.

Amos and his teammates say they're proud to wear their jerseys and represent Indianapolis.

"It's real cool, you know, Mike Epps hosting it, you know, he's big in Indiana," said Amos.

The kids say they grew up watching the tournament.

"My big brother played in them all his life, so I was always here," said Amos.

Now, it's their turn.

"I just feel like I'm actually playing better competition so I can get better at my skills," said K'Leyah Strodes.

"It feels, it feels good," said Deshaune Alexander.

Despite a $10,000 grand prize on the line, for these players, it's about the passion of the game, fellowship and making connections.

"I ain't here for the money. I'm just here to play ball," said Amos.

"Competitive, you know, hard work. I learned more things play with older guys," said Dustin Taylor.

"This is my first time, but it's good. It feels good," Deshaune Alexander.

On-site resources for the community include the health department, Indy Peace Keepers, nonprofits, food trucks and more.

Jerry Quinn, NI Black Alumni President, believes the tournament should provide fun and educational opportunities for the young competitors.

"You got to start young. So, if you embed that information, they start figuring out what they want to do with their life and careers," said Quinn

Mike Epps will take part in Sunday's winning match-up.