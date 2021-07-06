'For The People Act' rally held at Braun and Young's downtown Indy offices

INDIANAPOLIS — A demonstration was held Tuesday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis in support of the "For The People Act."

The legislation, H.R.1, proposes expanded voting rights. The Act, in part, states it will, "expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes."

The bill requires states to establish independent redistricting commissions to handle congressional redistricting. It also requires the president, vice president and certain candidates for those offices to disclose 10 years of tax returns.

Among the protesters on Tuesday were folks from Common Cause Indiana, All IN for Democracy, Indiana Vote By Mail, Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, Chicago Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights, and Hoosiers Organized People Energized (HOPE).

Protesters marched from U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun’s district offices holding signs with messages like, "End Dark Money" and "We The People Demand Accountability."

