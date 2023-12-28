Former Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway to be torn down 45 years after murders

SPEEDWAY — More than 45 years after the murders of four Burger Chef employees in Speedway, the building is set to be torn down.

A Town of Speedway spokesperson confirmed to WRTV on Thursday that the building on Crawfordsville Road will be torn down — though the exact scheduling of the demolition is not known.

On Nov. 17, 1978, an off-duty co-worker found the restaurant open sometime after midnight. The workers on duty — Jayne Friedt, Ruth Shelton, Mark Flemmonds and Daniel Davis — were gone.

Two days later their bodies were found in remote Johnson County.

Since then, the building has homed multiple businesses, but none that have lasted.

WRTV has reached out to the current property owners to hear what they plans are for the land.