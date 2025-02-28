Former colleagues, Indianapolis mayor honor Kevin Gregory’s retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 35 years, February 28, 2025, is chief meteorologist Kevin Gregory’s last day at WRTV.

Gregory has done so much to keep central Indiana safe during severe weather events, but that’s not all.

He’s helped champion WRTV’s philanthropic events, taught us about all sorts of wildlife and has served the Indianapolis community in so many ways.

To help celebrate the legacy Gregory is leaving behind as he embarks on his retirement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by the station and made a special proclamation — February 28, 2025, will be Kevin Gregory Day.

“The City of Indianapolis joins family, friends and colleagues in celebrating the retirement of Kevin Gregory after a 37-year weather career,” Mayor Hogsett said. “We are grateful for Kevin’s dedication and all he’s given in service to the community, and we wish him a lifetime forecast of sun-filled, cloudless skies.”

He’s not the only one with a special message for Gregory’s big day. Several of his former colleagues sent in videos for the occasion.

“Kevin, I heard you’re retiring from your top-notch weather cast at Channel 6,” Bob McClain said. “I wish you and your family nothing but good health and good fortune in the coming years. Always think sunshine.”

Gregory’s former colleagues have something similar to say about him: he is a natural in front of the camera.

“The moment you stepped into the newsroom, I knew you were going to be successful. You were so perfect, you were just a natural,” Barbara Boyd said.

“The first thing I noticed about him, he was a natural,” David James said. “I know he had to work at it, but he could just handle any situation scriptless and really roll with the punches and seemed to be having a good time.”

While Gregory’s time at the station comes to an end, he will always be remembered as one of WRTV’s greats.

