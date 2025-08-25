Former GM stamping plant property sold to Elanco

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced the sale of the former GM stamping plant property to Elanco Animal Health for $27 million on Monday.

According to the release, the agreement enables Elanco and its partners, including Purdue University, to accelerate the creation of an innovation district in downtown Indianapolis.

Under the sale, the land will transition into private ownership, but the state will continue as an active partner and support the site's future development through the Indiana Office of Commerce.

Officials hope the district will connect research institutes, pilot-scale facilities, diagnostic labs, and animal care clinics, woven into a vibrant community of housing, offices, retail and green space — all in hopes of attracting innovation, investment and long-term opportunities in Indiana.

Leaders issued statements regarding the deal:

Governor Mike Braun

“This agreement is a responsible step forward. It places this property in the hands of a company with a clear vision of a world-class innovation district, while ensuring the State of Indiana remains a full partner in what comes next. This is about more than redeveloping land; it’s about creating jobs, attracting talent, and driving long-term growth for Indiana."

Mayor Joe Hogsett

"I am thrilled to see Elanco Animal Health further expand their footprint and investment in Indianapolis, adding to our city’s rising status as a top economy nationwide for development and job growth. The City looks forward to working alongside Elanco and their partners, including Purdue University, to continue developing a global innovation hub for biosciences on the west side of the White River."

Jeff Simmons, CEO of Elanco Animal Health

“This is about partnership and progress. The State’s willingness to work with us—not as a landowner but as a partner—makes this possible. Securing this property now gives us the certainty we need to integrate it into our headquarters campus and move forward with speed. That means jobs, investment, and an accelerated path to creating an innovation district dedicated One Health. In the near-term, we’re excited to join the Valley Neighborhood with our move to our new global headquarters in early October. We see it as the first of many big moments for the District. Together with Purdue and the State of Indiana, we’re building something that will drive innovation and improve lives for decades to come.”

Mung Chiang, President of Purdue University