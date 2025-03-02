Former HSE student-athlete dies in Fishers crash

FISHERS — A fatal crash in Fishers claimed the life of a young athlete Sunday morning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2016 BMW 340 was traveling south on Florida Road from 113th Street, while a silver 2015 Toyota RAV4 was heading north near Geist Park.

As the BMW attempted to pass a southbound vehicle just before a hillcrest, the driver saw the approaching Toyota and realized a collision was imminent. In an effort to avoid the crash, the BMW swerved right but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to lose control and travel off the east side of the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota also veered right to evade the BMW, ultimately colliding with a mailbox. Meanwhile, the BMW continued sliding through the grass before striking a tree, which led to the vehicle catching fire.

Tragically, the passenger in the BMW, 18-year-old Mason Alexander of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family have confirmed that Mason was a former student-athlete at Hamilton Southeastern High School and currently a football player at The University of Pittsburgh.

Head Football Coach at the University of Pittsburgh, Patt Narduzzi, expressed his condolences with a heartfelt message on social media. "Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn about Mason Alexander's passing," he said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is actively investigating the incident. Further updates will be released as the investigation unfolds.