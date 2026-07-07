Former Indiana deputy charged with counterfeiting, accused of forging documents

DECATUR, Ind. (WISH) — A former Adams County deputy was formally charged Monday following a monthslong counterfeiting investigation that began with a homeowners association violation report, said court documents as well as a news release from Indiana State Police.

Daniel M. Girard, 39, of Decatur, turned himself in at the Adams County jail after a special prosecutor filed charges against him in Adams Superior Court. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Girard was charged with counterfeiting.

The case started when investigators received a report of a homeowners’ association violation in Decatur. Police say forged and fraudulent documents were submitted to the city’s Building and Zoning Department.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department requested that state police investigate the matter. After reviewing the case, a special prosecutor determined there was sufficient evidence to file charges against Girard.

State police have not released additional details about the nature of the forged documents or what specific HOA violation prompted the initial investigation.