Former Indianapolis Colts player takes Indy students on field trip to trampoline park

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis Colts player gave students the time of their lives on Friday in hopes of encouraging them to keep up their good behavior.

You may remember cornerback Marlin Jackson — he intercepted Tom Brady to send the Colts to the 2006 Super Bowl.

Jackson now runs a foundation called Fight for Life. It supports youth by building their social and emotional health.

“I’ve been working to help my younger self because I see myself in all the kids that we work with,” Jackson said. “You need those positive moments to overcome the adversity and discouraging moments that you may have in life.”

One of the foundation’s programs is called Building Dreams, which is a technology used to help manage culture and climate in local schools.

Students around Marion County who did well in the Building Dreams program went on a special field trip to Urban Air Trampoline Park in Noblesville with Jackson on Friday.

Student came from schools around Marion County. The schools involved, Sankofa School of Success at Arlington Woods Elementary, Phalen Leadership Academy 48, Phalen Leadership Academy @ Promise Prep, and Frederick Douglass School #19.

“We’re trying to counterbalance things that may be occurring in the child’s life and provide positivity, hope and uplifting experiences,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he’s trying to help students develop and build a level of self-control that can take them far in life.

For more information on Fight for Life, click here.