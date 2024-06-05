Former Indianapolis PD Chief James Toler dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of a former police chief.

James D. Toler, who served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department from 1992-95, died recently.

Toler was the first African-American Chief in the history of the IPD.

“Chief Toler was a trailblazer whose dedication to strong police-community relations and improved internal processes have left a lasting impact on our community and department. His legacy of service will continue to inspire us all. He will certainly be missed,” said current IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

IPD became IMPD in 2007 when they consolidated with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

In 2021, former Chief Randal Taylor and Chief Bailey took part in a ceremony that recognized Chief Toler’s years of service.

The IMPD Chief’s conference room in his named after Toler.