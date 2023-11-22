Former Indianapolis RN charged with obtaining legend drugs by fraud

INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee with Ascension St. Vincent Healthcare, Michele Lawson is charged with Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Obtaining Legend Drugs by Fraud and Theft.

Lawson is accused of fraudulently calling in prescription medication in June, to a CVS off E Washington St. under a doctor's name then telling the pharmacy manager, "not to call the hospital because they were busy and may not answer."

Lawson was fired from Ascension St. Vincent Health Care a couple of weeks prior.

The probable cause affidavit shows she called in Tussinonex which is a Schedule II narcotic drug containing Hydrocodone, Chlorpheniramine Polistirex, that is also used to treat cough symptoms.

Lawson also called in Cefdinir, which is not a controlled substance but is classified as a legend drug.

A legend drug can only be distributed to patients if they have a prescription from a licensed medical practitioner, as required by state or federal law.

Investigators found that both prescriptions had the doctor's National Provider Identifier and the number to the Ascension St. Vincent — Castleton location.

Investigation leading to termination

In April of 2023, Ascension St. Vincent — Castleton noticed a "large discrepancy in medications." Records state, the medications are non-controlled but are monitored because of their ability to relieve symptoms associated with narcotic addiction.

Lawson was found on camera taking large amounts of medication and putting it in her pocket on numerous times.

Records state, Lawson would use an automated medication management system that allows nurses and clinicians access to patient medication. The machines also dispense prescribed patient medications to the nurse or caregiver for administration to the patient.

She would then collect the medication without charting it for the patient.

In May of 2023, Ascension St. Vincent said Nurse Lawson admitted to taking the medications for herself.

In a drug screen, she tested positive for Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Hydromorphone and Benadryl.

She was placed on suspension and then fired.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Agency partnered with Ascension St. Vincent in the investigation.

On November 15, 2023, her case was filed with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

