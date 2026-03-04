Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard announces run for Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is entering the race for Indiana Secretary of State, and he's running as an independent.

Ballard served as Indianapolis' 48th mayor from 2008 to 2016 and is a retired U.S. Marine. His entry adds him to a field that already includes Republican incumbent Diego Morales and Democratic challenger Beau Bayh.

Watch Ballard's announcement below:

"I never set out to run for office," Ballard said in his announcement video. "After serving our country for 23 years as a Marine, in war and peace, I came home to Indianapolis, built a career in the private sector and focused on raising my family. But when I saw my city struggling, I stepped forward and ran for mayor. No one thought I could win. I didn't have the money or political connections. I wasn't part of the establishment. I was just someone who believed we could do better — and together, we did just that."

Ballard pointed to his mayoral record as evidence he can deliver results, citing his handling of the Great Recession while balancing the budget, saving taxpayers and ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars, and rebuilding infrastructure.

"I ran as a Republican, but I governed for everyone," he said.

Ballard said the growing toxicity in American politics is what pushed him back into public service, and he's setting his sights squarely on the Secretary of State's office.

"Both political parties are broken, and we're the ones paying the price," Ballard said. "When politics becomes this toxic, it's important to have an independent voice overseeing our elections. In Indiana, that's the job of our Secretary of State. But the current leadership in that office has shown an eagerness to engage in partisan politics."

Ballard said the office should be focused mainly on "safeguarding the integrity and the professionalism of our elections."

But Ballard says his campaign is about more than just the office itself. He argued that running as an independent and winning could open the door for other candidates who feel left out of the two-party system.

"During the past few years, I met so many good people who want to step up and serve like I did, but don't feel like they have a place in either party," he said. "Like me, they're on the outside looking in. That's not how Indiana is supposed to work."

Ballard closed his announcement with a direct appeal to voters.

"You have the right to leaders with experience who will serve with integrity and who are committed to making a lasting impact. That's why I'm running. I will not be the Republican or Democratic Secretary of State. I'm Greg Ballard, and I hope you'll join me."