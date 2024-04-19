Former IPS teacher accused of encouraging students to participate in ‘fight club’ as punishment

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating allegations that a now former IPS teacher encouraged students to attack a 7-year-old child earlier this school year.

This comes a day after the second grader’s family filed a lawsuit against the district and that former teacher.

“This just is one of the most horrendous that I have seen,” said State Rep. Becky Cash.

Video footage shows a 7-year-old student that investigators say has special needs being slapped, punched and pushed by another student.

Attorneys said it happened sometime between Aug. and Oct. of this school year at IPS George Washington Carver School 87.

“He was repeatedly punched, his head was slammed into the floor. It’s just quite shocking to us,” said Catherine Michael.

The child's teacher is accused of recording the fight.

His mother has filed a lawsuit against the teacher, the Board of School Commissioner’s for the city of Indianapolis, IPS and others.

The suit alleges last Aug., the 7-year-old told his parents about the abuse at school.

It’s something he reportedly expressed concern about, leading his mother to have multiple conversations with the school, but she had no proof until her attorneys say she saw this video from the teacher during a meeting.

The teacher is also accused of having a "fight club."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office asked IMPD to investigate this case.

Metro police say usually, investigations on school property are handled by IPS, but IMPD is investigating since the suspect is an employee.

The video has outraged the child's family, other parents, and lawmakers.

"He was encouraging students, as a disciplinary measure, to beat each other. It went beyond simple pushes. He had significant blows to the head,” said Michael.

WRTV reached out to the teacher for comment. He says he wants to share his side of the story through a written statement. We are still waiting for that response.

“The teacher was allowed to resigned as opposed to being fired and because there's no charges, he can go anywhere and can teach any of our kids."

State Rep. Cash is horrified.

She fought for a new law that would require cameras classrooms this legislative session but was shut down. She wants families to know this has motivated her even more to push for cameras in the classroom, specifically in special needs classrooms.



“It is absolutely essential. We have to get this done for our children,” said Rep. Cash.

WRTV isn’t naming the teacher because he hasn't been formally charged with a crime.

IPS said he did resign from the school last year before he could be considered for any disciplinary action.