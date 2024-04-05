Former Make-A-Wish kid encourages folks to get involved for 'World Wish Month'

INDIANAPOLIS — A chance to meet the president of the United States.

“It was just… needless to say something you can’t forget," Hunter Beeson said.

It’s not something every kid gets to do.

But in 2011, when Beeson was 12 years old, he traveled from Pendleton, Indiana to Washington D.C. to meet Barack Obama.

“Ever since then, I’ve had the drive to come and help and give back to what was given to me," Beeson said.

Beeson was born with congenital heart defects.

In his lifetime, he’s had five open heart surgeries.

The Make-A-Wish foundation made a once in a lifetime experience possible for him.

“It shed light into my life. It said I have way more than just an illness," Beeson said.

The Ball State grad now works as an Advancement Associate for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, in hopes of giving back the same kindness afforded to him.

Make-A-Wish OKI is one of the largest chapters in the world.

The local chapter granted 1200 wishes last year, alone.

“I have the power to be able to make a difference and I wanna be able to do that. It created this mentality that I just need to get past whatever is going on right now and find a way to give back to the community," Beeson said.

April is World Wish Month.

And this year, the nonprofit launched its “WishMakers Wanted” campaign.

“We have a very ambitious goal of granting one million WishMakers,” President and CEO of MAW America Leslie Motter said.

A WishMaker can be anyone — donors, volunteers, corporate partners, community advocates.

“For every wish granted, we have two children waiting for wishes. That’s why we created a lofty goal… We need WishMakers to make the dreams and hopes of our children come true," she said.

You can learn more here.