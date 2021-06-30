Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has died in Indianapolis on Tuesday. He was 72.

Curry was recognized as one of the most well-respected trial attorneys in the Circle City. He was elected Marion County Prosecutor in 2010 and successfully ran for re-election in 2014 and 2018. However, he stepped down from the position in 2019 due to a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Curry is credited with restoring integrity to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and modernizing the office in policy and administration. Described as a fierce defender of doing the right thing, Curry's mark will remain on the legal community and greater Indianapolis community.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released the following statement of Curry's passing:

“Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community. He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity, and he influenced others to do the same throughout his accomplished career.” My wife Shannon and I are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing. As is true for many, he was a tremendous influence in both of our professional and personal lives. We send our most sincere sympathies to Terry’s wife Anne, his daughter Melissa, and to his entire family. We are grateful that they shared so much of him with our family, with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and with our community."

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police released this statement on the passing of Terry Curry:

“Our Indianapolis Law Enforcement family is very saddened to learn of the passing of Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry. He was a class act to work alongside. He was fair, firm and consistent in his actions. Just as importantly, he stood resolute for the law, victims and their families. Terry Curry also unapologetically stood for our law enforcement officers and diligently prosecuted those who harmed the women and men who had the responsibility of enforcing the laws that he was tasked with prosecuting. His example will be missed.”

Curry will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues.

