Former Pendleton Heights counselor files lawsuit against school district

PENDLETON — A former Central Indiana high school counselor has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the school corporation that fired her claiming her constitutional rights were violated.

Kathy McCord, a former counselor at Pendleton Heights High School, was terminated in March after a unanimous vote by the school board for the South Madison Community School Corporation.

McCord has now filed a federal lawsuit saying the school corporation violated her rights to freedom of speech as an American.

The situation arose when McCord disagreed with and spoke publicly about the corporations alleged plan to withhold information from parents about student's intent to change their pronouns.

McCord spoke with an independent publication called The Daily Signal where she spoke about her concerns. The school board answered by voting 7-0 to remove McCord from her position.

McCord's lawsuit was filed Thursday along with the group Alliance Defending Freedom.

“South Madison Community School Corporation fired school counselor Kathy McCord, despite her decades of stellar service to Pendleton’s students, because she spoke to a reporter about South Madison’s controversial policy regarding students’ gender identity,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims McCord's 14 Amendment right was violated.